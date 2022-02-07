North Dakota colleges discussing 'test optional' for admissions

North Dakota public institutions of higher learning are discussing whether to go “test optional” for admissions.

The state Board of Higher Education adopted a policy to waive the standardized test admission requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. That policy has been extended until the summer of 2023.

"One thing I've observed is that out of the 4,000 degree-granting, accredited colleges and universities across the U.S., they're approaching about half to three-quarters of those colleges going 'test-optional' this fall," said Lisa Johnson, North Dakota University System vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.

The concern is that use of standardized tests might disadvantage minorities or rural students who may not have access to test centers, according to Johnson.

North Dakota uses the ACT college entrance exam. If tests are made optional, there is another issue to be worked out, Johnson told Prairie Public.

"One of the big things we use standardized test scores for, in all of our colleges and universities, is the distribution of scholarships and financial awards," she said. "So there are some peripheral things we have to work through if we pull away from standardized tests."

Campuses also would have to find other measures for admission.

"There could be an entire discussion around variants in calculation of how GPAs are derived across the state, and the consistency in that," Johnson said.

A change also might force the University System to look at other assessments of student performance that are being piloted across the state’s K-12 system.

"They look at other aspects of student proficiency, about persistence, interest, goals," Johnson said. "And they aren't necessarily measured on a letter grade, or a four-point scale, that I think could be useful to the colleges and universities."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0