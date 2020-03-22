Next president of Bismarck State College to be chosen this week

The next president of Bismarck State College will be chosen this week, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak.
The State Board of Higher Education will select its choice for the position at its Thursday meeting, from among three finalists.
The board had planned to hold interviews in person. To prevent finalists from having to travel and to promote social distancing, the board will instead conduct the entire meeting, including the interviews, via technology. The interviews will be livestreamed for public viewing.
“We’ll use a combination of technology and social distancing and have a reasonable solution that works for both the candidates and those wanting to watch the interviews,” North Dakota University System spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius said.
The BSC Presidential Search Committee, made up of BSC and North Dakota University System stakeholders, was tasked with narrowing the pool of 41 initial applicants for the job. It held a round of video interviews with 12 candidates before ultimately selecting five to visit BSC’s campus for tours, open forums and another round of interviews.
The committee on March 5 selected Clark Harris, Doug Jensen and Phil Klein as finalists. Each has doctoral degrees and a background working at community colleges. Their differences set them apart.
Doug Jensen
Jensen is the only finalist that is a sitting president at another college. He’s the president of Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill., a position he's held since 2016. His doctoral degree is in higher education leadership, and he has more than 30 years of academic leadership experience.
He was previously president for the Alabama Technology Network in the Alabama Community College System. He said he was involved in meetings with companies such as Airbus and Mercedez-Benz and helped create a unified workforce system.
He has experience dealing with budget shortfalls. According to his cover letter to the search committee, the Illinois Legislature put community colleges across the state in a financial bind when it failed to authorize an operating budget during his first two years at Rock Valley. Since then, the college has been able to balance its budgets independent of state revenues for the past three years, he wrote.
Clark Harris
Harris recently served as vice president of academic affairs at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming, where he now serves as special assistant to the president.
He has experience in creating instructional materials for both students and teachers, and he has taught at the high school, technical college and university level.
Previously, he was the publisher of Multistate Academic and Vocational Curriculum Consortium in Stillwater, Okla., for six years, and also was an agricultural curriculum writer for two years at the University of Missouri.
Of the three finalists, Harris is the only one with a doctoral degree in Career and Technical Education. In his application to the search committee, he highlighted his experience with leading technical education programs when he was the dean of technology at Mott Community College in Flint, Mich.
Phil Klein
Klein is the finalist with the most experience in emergency medical services and health sciences. He is the dean of the School of Health and Public Safety at South Piedmont Community College in Polkton, N.C. His doctoral degree is in higher education management.
Klein at his open forum said he could relate to students who initially struggled going to college because he dropped out of community college after his first semester at age 18 and became a firefighter before going back to continue his education at age 25.
He became a paramedic in 1992 and remains nationally certified in the field. At Gwinnet Technical College in Georgia, he worked as an adjunct faculty member while also working as a firefighter and paramedic. In his application to the search committee, he noted his experience creating a paramedic education program at Chattahoochee Technical College in 2012.
During his visit to BSC, he talked at length about a “soft skills” gap he sees in the workforce. He said skills such as writing and public speaking are crucial for workers to move up to management, and that he would work to find ways to embed more soft skills within technical curriculum.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com