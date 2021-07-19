 Skip to main content
New UND president visiting western North Dakota
New UND president visiting western North Dakota

 Shawna Noel Schill

New University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost is making visits to western North Dakota.

Armacost and his wife, Kathy, will be in Bismarck on Tuesday and in Dickinson on Wednesday. The "Meet the Armacosts" events are being organized by the UND Alumni Association & Foundation. UND alumni and others are encouraged to RSVP for the events at undalumni.org/meetthearmacosts.

The Bismarck event is 5-7 p.m. at the Chad and Stacy Wachter home at 2032 Harbor Drive. The Dickinson event hosted by Josh DeMorrett is 5-7 p.m. local time at the 701 Social, 36 W. Villard St.

Armacost began serving as the 13th president of the Grand Forks university in June 2020. He and his wife will head to Watford City and Williston next week. All events are free.

