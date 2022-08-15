 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New UND officials touring the state

  • 0

New University of North Dakota faculty and administrators who are touring the state this week will make stops in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

UND President Andy Armacost and his wife, Kathy, are leading the tour that's stopping in several North Dakota communities Monday through Wednesday.

This is the 30th such tour but the first since 2019. It was called off the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the stops is planned at Fort Lincoln State Park south of Mandan. The group also will be taking part in events at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, state Capitol, and United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck.

Andrew Armacost

Andrew Armacost

 Shawna Noel Schill
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fargo School Board no longer reciting pledge at meetings

Fargo School Board no longer reciting pledge at meetings

The school board in North Dakota’s largest city decided to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at their meetings. That's prompted a Republican lawmaker to vow to push for a voucher program that would allow public money to pay for private school tuition. The Fargo School Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to halt the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, saying it doesn’t align with the district’s diversity code, largely because it says “under God” in one phrase. The state Republican Party called the board’s action “laughable” and an “affront to our American values.” Grand Forks state Sen. Scott Meyer said he would begin working on a school voucher bill draft next week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News