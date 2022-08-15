New UND officials touring the state

New University of North Dakota faculty and administrators who are touring the state this week will make stops in the Bismarck-Mandan area.
UND President Andy Armacost and his wife, Kathy, are leading the tour that's stopping in several North Dakota communities Monday through Wednesday.
This is the 30th such tour but the first since 2019. It was called off the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the stops is planned at Fort Lincoln State Park south of Mandan. The group also will be taking part in events at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, state Capitol, and United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck.