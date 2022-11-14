New Town tribal college receives grant for solar project

A tribal college in the heart of the western North Dakota oil patch is installing solar panels with the help of a $200,000 grant.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is one of 16 tribal governments, colleges and organizations to receive a grant from the Tribal Solar Accelerated Fund. The college will use the solar project as both a teaching tool and to help power the school, according to Vice President of Campus Services Jennifer Janecek-Hartman.

It’s a two-part project with a 10-kilowatt system on the college’s cultural center and an 84-kilowatt system on the main building, she said, adding that students, people from the community, and interested staff and faculty can help with the installation.

“We’re always looking to find alternative methods to power," she said. "We, as a world, have become so dependent upon fossil fuels, which are finite. And we live in North Dakota -- we know the wind always blows, the sun usually shines here. So those are always good options for institutions.”

The college had a wind turbine, but it was toppled by a January 2021 storm that packed hurricane-force wind gusts. President Twyla Baker at the time said the college hoped to rebuild the turbine.

Janecek-Hartman said that hasn't happened because the process of finding an insurance adjuster and someone to make repairs has been slow. Most wind turbine technicians work for wind farms, and very few will come out to repair just one turbine, she said.

That prompted the college to invest in solar energy, since more resources would be available if something were to go wrong, Janecek-Hartman said.

The college offers a degree program in sustainable energy technology. It also offers energy cost reduction workshops and hands-on training for tribal members, and plans to use the solar project to showcase how solar energy can be used to reduce energy costs.

“We want to set the good example for our community. Yes, we are in the heart of the Bakken. Yes, oil and gas have done lots of really good things for us here on (the) Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and the MHA people," Janecek-Hartman said. "But again, any opportunity that we can to diversify our energy use at the college (is beneficial)."

The Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund is a program of the California-based GRID Alternatives renewable energy nonprofit that aims to boost growth in solar energy and expand solar job opportunities in tribal communities across the nation.

The college plans to have outside work on its solar project completed by Thanksgiving, with interior work finished by the end of the year, according to Janecek-Hartman.