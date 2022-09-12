 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New superintendent hired for North Dakota School for Deaf

Donna Sorensen

Sorensen

 PROVIDED

North Dakota's School for the Deaf has a new leader.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler on Monday announced she hired Donna Sorensen to succeed Connie Hovendick as superintendent of the School for the Deaf/Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Sorensen began work at the school in Devils Lake earlier this month.

She has been an administrator at schools for the deaf in Montana, Washington, Alabama and Mississippi. She spent eight years as outreach director and superintendent for the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls from 2012-20. 

“We are delighted, and fortunate, to have a person of Donna’s background and expertise as the new superintendent of the School and Resource Center for the Deaf,” Baesler said in a statement. “She brings a fresh perspective and outlook to providing services for North Dakotans who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

Sorensen said in a statement that “I am impressed with the work that’s happening at the North Dakota School for the Deaf/Resource Center, and I look forward to being a small part of it.”

Hovendick retired in June after eight years as superintendent. 

The School for the Deaf provides a comprehensive academic program for deaf or hard-of-hearing students from preschool through grade 8. Students in grades 9-12 attend Devils Lake High School with support from interpreters and teachers of the deaf. 

 

