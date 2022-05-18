New NDSU president takes the helm in Fargo

FARGO -- North Dakota State University’s new president is officially on the job.

David Cook is the school's 15th leader. He took the helm on Tuesday, Prairie Public reported.

Cook was previously vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development for the University of Kansas. North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education in February chose him to succeed Dean Bresciani, who stepped down as president after a dozen years to become a tenured NDSU professor in health sciences and education. Bresciani butted heads with the board and university system on issues involving research, enrollment and personnel.

Cook beat out two other finalists for the job: Marymount provost and vice president Hesham El-Rewini, and University of Minnesota Crookston chancellor Mary Holz Clause.

Cook said he’s spending a lot of time listening to people to see what everyone wants for NDSU -- students, faculty, citizens and alumni.

"I think a big part of what I'm trying to do is get a sense of what people want to see in this institution, where we need to go, how well we are aligned with the economic needs of the state, the workforce needs of the state," he said. "This is a really important institution for the entire state, for the Fargo-Moorhead area, and I think a lot of that starts with continuing to listen to them to see what we can do for them."

Cook said some of the discussions involve how to address declining enrollment, how to boost the potential of NDSU’s research capacity, and even what it might look like to advance NDSU athletics into a higher tier of NCAA Division I competition. The Bison football team has dominated the lower tier for years.

Cook has experience at a large university, and one with a major sports program. Kansas has more than 28,000 students, 2,800 faculty and 7,200 staff members, an annual budget of $1.2 million, and one of the top basketball programs in the nation. Cook’s role at the school included working with lobbyists to bring state and federal money to a liberal school in a conservative state, according to The Associated Press.

