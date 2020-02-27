New interpreter helps western North Dakota school district 'bridge the gap' for English learner families

The liaison position came about as a "hybrid" to meet the need for English learners at the same time the school district hired social workers who evolved into family facilitators as a resource for all students, according to Holen.

He said the liaison position is for more than translation, but is to help students and families grow comfortable with the school district and build relationships.

"We just felt it was kind of a proactive approach, a little bit, to bringing them into the fold because they're a major part of our school district and we wanted to make sure they felt wanted and appreciated," Holen said.

'Connecting with families'

The district's school board approved the position at the recommendation of school administration.

English Learner Coordinator Mari Rasmussen said the school district conducts annual assessments for English skills. Holen said the English learner program includes four teachers, three aides and the liaison.

"Our focus is to support students in becoming proficient in English so that they can be successful in the classroom," Rasmussen said.