2 new elementary schools in north Bismarck by August 2022 part of proposal

Two elementary schools might be built in north Bismarck as soon as August 2022 in an effort to relieve overcrowding at other schools in the largest district in the state.
The Bismarck Public School Board on Monday unanimously gave administrators approval to gather community feedback on a proposal outlining a three-phase plan that addresses building needs for the district.
Phase one involves building two elementary schools, one each in northeast and northwest Bismarck, at an estimated cost of about $11 million each, according to Superintendent Jason Hornbacher. Those schools would be built to hold 270-300 students initially but could be expanded to hold 625 students if enrollment growth continues.
Sites for the schools have not yet been selected but would be in areas expected to see continued growth. The new schools would help relieve overcrowding at six north-side schools that already are at or near capacity, Hornbacher said, but elementary school boundary adjustments would need to occur.
Part of the district's building fund would be allocated to pay for the construction, so property taxes would not initially increase.
"Our building fund has 10 mills in it. We would allocate three mills over the course of 20 years to pay for the construction of these two new buildings," Hornbacher said.
However, operational and maintenance costs for the new schools would result in an increased school district budget.
You have free articles remaining.
A series of meetings will be held in March to gather feedback on the proposal from staff, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce and the public. The feedback will be incorporated into the proposal and brought to the board before a final vote is taken on whether to build the schools.
Public meetings are planned for March 24 at Horizon Middle School, March 26 at Simle Middle School and March 31 at Wachter Middle School. The district will announce more information on the meetings in the near future.
Hornbacher is seeking final board approval by the end of April so construction could begin in May. Waiting longer than that would delay the opening of the schools beyond August 2022 and would require the use of more portable classrooms, he said.
Phase two involves using a long-term facilities plan to determine future building needs. It's part of an overall strategic plan for the district that should be completed by the end of April.
The facilities plan will include markers, such as enrollment levels, to trigger decision-making by the board in the future, Hornbacher said.
Phase three involves using the facilities plan to identify which other schools have space needs. Legacy High School and Lincoln Elementary have already been identified for future construction.
Legacy was designed to be expanded. Construction of a third wing would increase its student capacity from 1,200 to 1,600, bringing it in line with Bismarck High School and Century High School. Lincoln Elementary is already over its capacity of 625 and a proposed PreK-kindergarten center would help alleviate overcrowded classrooms.
Several school board members spoke in support of the proposal at the meeting, especially its long-term outlook and the fact that no bond is yet required.
"I'm excited about this proposal," Karl Lembke said. "We're using current mill levy to pay for it, and that's nice."
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com