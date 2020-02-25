2 new elementary schools in north Bismarck by August 2022 part of proposal

However, operational and maintenance costs for the new schools would result in an increased school district budget.

A series of meetings will be held in March to gather feedback on the proposal from staff, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce and the public. The feedback will be incorporated into the proposal and brought to the board before a final vote is taken on whether to build the schools.

Public meetings are planned for March 24 at Horizon Middle School, March 26 at Simle Middle School and March 31 at Wachter Middle School. The district will announce more information on the meetings in the near future.

Hornbacher is seeking final board approval by the end of April so construction could begin in May. Waiting longer than that would delay the opening of the schools beyond August 2022 and would require the use of more portable classrooms, he said.

Phase two involves using a long-term facilities plan to determine future building needs. It's part of an overall strategic plan for the district that should be completed by the end of April.

The facilities plan will include markers, such as enrollment levels, to trigger decision-making by the board in the future, Hornbacher said.