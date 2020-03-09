New director named for State Historical Society of North Dakota

A vice president at the Arizona Historical Society will be the next director of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Bill Peterson, vice president of collections and education with the Arizona society, will assume leadership of the North Dakota organization on July 1, North Dakota's State Historical Board announced Monday.

He will succeed Claudia Berg, who is retiring after 39 years with the agency.

Peterson has worked with the Arizona Historical Society since 2013, first as Northern Division director and since September 2018 as vice president of collections and education. He also has held positions in South Dakota and Montana.

"The reputation of the (North Dakota society) was a compelling reason to seek the job, as I have admired the institution and its work for many years," he said in a statement to the Tribune. "They have a long history of doing quality work, and I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to serve this remarkable institution and the people of North Dakota. My wife, Susan, and I are excited to return to the Midwest and make North Dakota home."