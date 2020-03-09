New director named for State Historical Society of North Dakota

A vice president at the Arizona Historical Society will be the next director of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
Bill Peterson, vice president of collections and education with the Arizona society, will assume leadership of the North Dakota organization on July 1, North Dakota's State Historical Board announced Monday.
He will succeed Claudia Berg, who is retiring after 39 years with the agency.
Peterson has worked with the Arizona Historical Society since 2013, first as Northern Division director and since September 2018 as vice president of collections and education. He also has held positions in South Dakota and Montana.
"The reputation of the (North Dakota society) was a compelling reason to seek the job, as I have admired the institution and its work for many years," he said in a statement to the Tribune. "They have a long history of doing quality work, and I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to serve this remarkable institution and the people of North Dakota. My wife, Susan, and I are excited to return to the Midwest and make North Dakota home."
Peterson, who grew up in Oscoda, Mich., earned a bachelor’s degree in U.S. history from Lake Superior State University in Michigan, a master’s degree in historic administration and museum studies from the University of Kansas, and a doctorate in American cultural studies from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
"Peterson’s enthusiasm, knowledge of the business of a historical society, and passion for history resulted in a unanimous vote for his appointment,” State Historical Board President H. Patrick Weir said in a statement.
Berg began her career with the State Historical Society in 1981 and became director in 2014. She was the first woman to hold the position. She announced her decision to retire late last year.
More information on the State Historical Society of North Dakota can be found at history.nd.gov.