Carly Retterath has been named assistant superintendent for the Mandan Public School District.

Retterath has been director of alternative education for Mandan Public Schools since 2019. She'll succeed Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, who is leaving to become the next superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

Fastnacht accepted that job in February and will begin his new duties in early July. Retterath will assume her new role at the same time.

Meanwhile, BPS has announced 2023-24 school assignments for two newly hired principals. Christopher Narum will be at Pioneer Elementary and Jessica Nichols at Centennial Elementary. Narum currently serves as the assistant principal at Northridge Elementary, and Nichols is assistant principal at Simle Middle School.