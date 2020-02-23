More rural North Dakota schools opting for 4-day week

In the last year, the number of North Dakota schools on a four-day week for at least part of the year has doubled, from six to 12, 11 of which are public schools.

The provision in state law allowing for four-day weeks has been around since at least 1999. But it wasn't until 2014 that East Fairview and Dunseith became the first school districts in the state to adopt it. A move by the 2019 Legislature made it easier for schools to implement a four-day week by shifting how yearly minimum instruction time is tracked, to hours rather than days. That gave schools more flexibility.

Proponents of the four-day school week claim it improves attendance, appeals to teachers who may not otherwise choose to work in that district, and can help cut costs. Opponents argue that longer school days may be harmful to students, and that finding child care for younger children on weekdays is difficult on families.

Wing transitions

Wing transitioned to a four-day week earlier this month, with Valentine’s Day as the first Friday off.

“We’re just trying to dabble into this, and we’re trying to explore with it,” Goetz said. “We’ll see how it turns out here in the next couple of weeks.”