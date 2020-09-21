Minot teacher named 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minot teacher Kristi Reinke was named the 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year on Monday.

Reinke, who teaches social studies at Jim Hill Middle School, was chosen from a group of four finalists by a selection committee.

She is now eligible for the national Teacher of the Year award. The winner will be announced in the spring.

“I am thankful to my colleagues at Minot Public Schools, and especially to my co-workers at Jim Hill Middle School. And I mean everybody,” Reinke said in a news release. “I hear you and I see you. You inspire me every single day and push me to be a better teacher."

The three other finalists were Cory Volk, a science teacher at South Central High School in Bismarck; Jana Gudmundson, a technology integration specialist and instructional coach at Park River Area Schools; and Dana Kasowski, a Wahpeton Middle School special education teacher.

“Every day, Mrs. Reinke’s goal is to do her best to create a sense of community, in her classroom, the hallways, with her colleagues, and within her district,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said. “Ms. Reinke is a shining example of the best our teaching profession has to offer, in North Dakota or anywhere else in our country.”

