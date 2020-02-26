$28 million school bond in Williston fails

$28 million school bond in Williston fails

A proposal to build a $28 million elementary school in Williston appears to have failed.

Unofficial results show 458 people, or about 56%, voted yes, and 354, or 44%, voted no in Tuesday's election. While a majority of voters approved the bond, it was below the required 60% threshold, the Williston Herald reported.

The proposal was to fund a 600-student elementary school in Williams County Public School District No. 8.

It was the second the district has put forward in a year. In May, voters rejected an $89 million bond that would have built two elementary schools and a high school.

District officials have been arguing the need for more schools since bond proposals were voted down in 2015. The main reason is growth. During the 2014-15 school year, there were 348 students enrolled in grades K-8. During the current academic year, there are 801 students.

