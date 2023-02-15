A math error means a petition to recall Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth following her run-in with police last fall needs hundreds more valid signatures than originally thought for the matter to be brought to a public vote.

The North Dakota Secretary of State office in January approved the petition for circulation, using a calculation by the office's previous administration that the group spearheading the recall needed to gather 2,709 signatures by April 20 to prompt a special election.

The office, under new Secretary of State Michael Howe, revisited the matter and concluded that an error had been made in the calculation, and that the correct number of needed valid signatures is 3,231, Deputy Secretary of State Sandy McMerty said Wednesday. The difference from the original estimate is 522 additional signatures.

The number of necessary signatures is 25% of the number of voters in the last School Board election, in June. Officials who initially made the calculation took the total number of votes cast -- 32,502 -- and divided it by three because there were three open board seats on the ballot. They then took that number -- 10,834 perceived voters -- and divided by 25%, arriving at 2,709, McMerty said.

That calculation was wrong because not every person who voted for School Board cast a vote for all three open seats -- people had the option of voting for "up to" three candidates, she said. The actual number of total voters was 12,927 -- 25% of which is 3,231.

The Facebook group Recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck Public School Board posted on Sunday that it had collected more than 2,500 signatures.

Committee Chair Karen Dunlap told the Tribune on Wednesday that "We will definitely still reach our goal. We just will take a little bit more of the time allotted to do so. We are very disappointed that the error occurred.”

Eckroth, a family physician, finished third out of 10 candidates in the June election to win a seat on the board that oversees the state’s largest school district. Eckroth won her seat by one vote over the fourth-place finisher following a recount. School board members serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of $9,000.

The recall effort is in response to Eckroth in December pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing officers during a traffic stop in September involving her husband. She was sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and $325 in court fees.

Police video footage released to the Tribune in December shows Eckroth cursing out Burleigh County deputy sheriffs, ignoring their commands, and urinating in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Eckroth has refused to resign from the school board despite calls by other board members for her to do so. The board last month censured her -- gave her a formal reprimand -- and also stripped her of her “learning excellence” portfolio and school visit duties during her probation. The board does not have the power under state law to remove Eckroth because she is an elected official.

Eckroth has not responded to Tribune requests for comment. She issued a statement in December in which she said she “accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions” but also criticized the media for reporting about her arrest.

She issued a statement to KFYR-TV earlier this week saying: “I appreciate the public’s interest in the school board. However, I would like to see the energy people are putting into my personal life directed toward more important things, such as the search for a new superintendent and the petition for a state financial audit of the Bismarck public school system.”

(Tribune reporters David Velázquez and Jack Dura contributed to this story.)