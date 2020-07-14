Mass COVID screening planned in August for students returning to North Dakota campuses this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-four mass testing events will be held across North Dakota during the second and third week of August to screen college students returning to campus in the fall.

The goal is to balance safety with students' "clear desire" to be back on campus, said Dr. Josh Wynne, the state's chief health strategist and dean of the state's only medical school.

The Legislature’s Interim Higher Education Committee on Tuesday heard a presentation from top officials, including Wynne and state Contact Tracing Administrator Vern Dosch, on the university system’s plan to offer an on-campus option for students in the fall.

Hybrid courses, in which some students attend in person and some online, are planned for the fall semester at all schools to allow students with underlying health conditions or that are required to quarantine to be able to continue their education.

A “Smart Restart” task force made up of attorneys, doctors, university administrators, faculty and students from across the state have met multiple times this summer to coordinate the testing response and to compile coronavirus-related policies among the state’s 11 higher education institutions. There is now a “library” of all policies and procedures related to coronavirus, Wynne said.