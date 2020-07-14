Mass COVID screening planned in August for students returning to North Dakota campuses this fall

Thirty-four mass testing events will be held across North Dakota during the second and third week of August to screen college students returning to campus in the fall.
The goal is to balance safety with students' "clear desire" to be back on campus, said Dr. Josh Wynne, the state's chief health strategist and dean of the state's only medical school.
The Legislature’s Interim Higher Education Committee on Tuesday heard a presentation from top officials, including Wynne and state Contact Tracing Administrator Vern Dosch, on the university system’s plan to offer an on-campus option for students in the fall.
Hybrid courses, in which some students attend in person and some online, are planned for the fall semester at all schools to allow students with underlying health conditions or that are required to quarantine to be able to continue their education.
A “Smart Restart” task force made up of attorneys, doctors, university administrators, faculty and students from across the state have met multiple times this summer to coordinate the testing response and to compile coronavirus-related policies among the state’s 11 higher education institutions. There is now a “library” of all policies and procedures related to coronavirus, Wynne said.
The free August testing events are just one part of a three-component plan for a higher ed reentry that includes widespread surveillance testing, recurring testing and increased testing for groups such as student athletes, who travel often.
The state lab can handle a little more than 5,000 tests a day, so the challenge is to test a large number of people in a short span without overwhelming the lab, Dosch said.
Finding workers to staff the 34 testing events in August will be another major challenge. A testing event at the Fargodome or the Bismarck Event Center with 1,500 available tests requires between 80 and 100 workers, Dosch said.
The North Dakota National Guard has been assisting with testing events, but committee member Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, who serves as a colonel in the Guard, said soldiers are overwhelmed and overworked.
The task force considered holding testing events during fall registration on campuses, but the congregating nature of the event made it unrealistic, Dosch said.
Timely contact tracing will be key once positive cases are identified on campuses, Dosch said. Health officials will have access to a centralized database of class, dorm and other information to identify students and faculty who might have been exposed.
Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, was skeptical that initial widespread testing would be worth the time, effort and cost, considering that students are not confined to campus and could catch the virus after they arrive.
It is worth the expenditure, but “It’s not going to be a panacea,” Wynne said.
He agreed with Becker that one round of testing wouldn’t be enough to stop the spread and said frequent testing afterward would be key. He did not offer an estimate as to how often students and others on campus should be tested throughout the semester.
University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott described it as a “war of attrition” against the coronavirus.
“We think it (initial surveillance testing) knocks down the numbers significantly,” Hagerott said.
Funding from the federal CARES Act and other sources would cover the cost of testing until the end of 2020, but it’s unclear who would pay for testing after that, Wynne said. The estimated cost of the testing also is unclear.
