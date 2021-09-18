Mandan to break ground on new schools

Mandan Public Schools will break ground on two new buildings next week as its enrollment continues to grow.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary school and a new high school will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the high school site, behind Kramer Subaru.

Residents in April overwhelmingly approved an $84 million bond to fund the new schools. Nearly 80% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the bond.

The district will use $9.6 million of the $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 aid it will receive to offset the property tax increase associated with the bond. Property taxes will increase by about $100 for every $100,000 in value.

The school district has grown by 1,025 students since the 2007-08 school year, an increase of 34%. More than half of the increase has come since 2014.

The high school's enrollment is expected to climb from almost 1,200 students to nearly 1,400 in four years. Elementary enrollment is on the rise as well. Red Trail Elementary has seen an almost 20% increase in students since it opened in 2014, according to district data. The school has had classrooms added on for extra space. There are currently six elementaries in the district.

The seventh elementary school -- Lakewood Elementary -- will be built to hold 300 students, and the high school will be designed to hold 1,400; both will have the potential to expand. The district anticipates the elementary school opening in 2023 and the high school opening in 2024.

