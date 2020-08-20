Mandan students and staff glad to be back in school, despite restrictions

Teachers and students at Mandan High School were glad to be back in school for the first day on Thursday, despite coronavirus-related restrictions and safety measures.
"I like being back. I like school. It's just completely different" from how school was before the pandemic hit North Dakota last spring, junior Kaycie Hohbein said.
Only half of the student body attended school in-person Thursday, as the district opted to begin the year under a hybrid schedule at the secondary level to reduce the number of students in the building at one time.
Middle school and high school students with a last name beginning with A-J attended school in-person Thursday, while those with last names between K-Z were required to attend virtual classrooms from home.
Even though it was an online learning day for him, Jacob Masseth visited the high school briefly on Thursday to talk to a counselor about college. He logged into his online classes Thursday morning and said there's going to be a learning curve before he's totally comfortable with the format.
"Online is going to be, I don't want to say difficult, but just something new, and trying to learn how to do that is going to be a process," the senior said.
Hohbein wasn't a fan of the hybrid schedule because she doesn't get to see as many of her friends while at school. Wearing a mask all day was kind of annoying too, "But I like that they put signs on the floor to say which way to walk, because the past couple of years have been terrible with it (being crowded)," she said.
Hohbein is a cheerleader and Masseth is a football player. Hohbein said cheerleaders have been doing fewer stunts at practice due to coronavirus-related restrictions and are focusing more on cheers, while Masseth said football practice is pretty much unchanged from last year. Both students are preparing for Mandan's first varsity game against Minot next Friday. A limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend the game due to the pandemic.
Senior Alyssa Boehm said she wasn't ecstatic about being back in school but that wearing a mask was "fine" and she liked being able to socialize with her friends. She also liked having some extra space on the school bus, as bus capacities have been reduced to try to limit possible spread of the virus.
John Gieser, the art teacher at Mandan High, tried to make students feel comfortable as they went over classroom expectations and coronavirus protocols on the first day. He said it was an emotional day for all of them, especially for his "art faithfuls" who missed out on major projects last spring when schools were abruptly closed in March.
"I even got kids that were giving me, like, socially distanced hugs. Like, ‘I can’t touch you but I’m just picturing giving you a hug right now because I’m so happy to see your face,'" he said.
He and his colleagues across the hall just "nested in" to their classrooms and "did our thing" on Thursday, he said.
"I think we were all just a little on edge at a point,” Gieser said. “I will be honest with you, last night I had a little bit of a freak-out, because you get on the verge of something big like that and it’s like ‘Oh man.’ All of the stress just hits you at once.”
Despite that, Gieser chalked up the first day as a win.
He plans to keep his class simple at first while everyone gets acclimated to the new school environment. Once everyone is settled into a routine, he wants to tackle projects that would be more difficult or impossible to do at home through online learning, just in case schools are closed again down the line.
Teaching and learning art in a distanced format is not ideal, he said, but despite that and the threat of the virus derailing class this school year, he's trying to instill a positive attitude with his students.
“Things are out of our hands. I mean, I’m not going to sit and worry about something I can’t control. We’re just going to do our part, and do what we can to prevent anything nasty from happening,” Gieser said.
Mandan's first day of school came a day after State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler during a public coronavirus briefing with Gov. Doug Burgum made an emotional appeal for adults to "do our part" to help keep kids in school.
“If we want our kids at school full time, we have to ask ourselves ‘What are we going to do to get these (positive case) numbers down?’ So I’m asking you, I’m asking everyone of you: let's do our part. Stay home and order takeout. Think twice about hosting those large gatherings," Baesler said.
"Getting kids in schools is one thing. Keeping them in school will be the tough part," she said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
