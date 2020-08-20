Mandan students and staff glad to be back in school, despite restrictions

"I think we were all just a little on edge at a point,” Gieser said. “I will be honest with you, last night I had a little bit of a freak-out, because you get on the verge of something big like that and it’s like ‘Oh man.’ All of the stress just hits you at once.”

Despite that, Gieser chalked up the first day as a win.

He plans to keep his class simple at first while everyone gets acclimated to the new school environment. Once everyone is settled into a routine, he wants to tackle projects that would be more difficult or impossible to do at home through online learning, just in case schools are closed again down the line.

Teaching and learning art in a distanced format is not ideal, he said, but despite that and the threat of the virus derailing class this school year, he's trying to instill a positive attitude with his students.

“Things are out of our hands. I mean, I’m not going to sit and worry about something I can’t control. We’re just going to do our part, and do what we can to prevent anything nasty from happening,” Gieser said.

Mandan's first day of school came a day after State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler during a public coronavirus briefing with Gov. Doug Burgum made an emotional appeal for adults to "do our part" to help keep kids in school.