Mandan school district approves reentry plan; school starts Aug. 20

Lunch and dismissal schedules will be modified to prevent crowding, plastic partitions will be installed in classrooms for teachers' safety, hand washing will be encouraged, hand sanitizer will be widely available and face shields will be provided to teachers in certain settings as part of “new normal” procedures. Classrooms will be disinfected nightly and buses will be disinfected after each route.

Masks will not be required under this phase but are strongly encouraged for students and staff. There are certain situations under this phase that will require a mask, however. For example, secretaries who do not have a plastic partition installed will have to wear one.

Bitz said he struggled to find a middle ground on the mask issue and relied on input from local health officials.

“There’s a lot of strong feelings out there. We kept talking about ‘What’s the middle ground?’ and I don't think there is a middle ground on this. People are all over,” Bitz said.

All staff will be provided with two cloth masks to start the school year, and 8,000 disposable masks have been secured for students who may need them, Bitz said.