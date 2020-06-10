Mandan School Board winners see some of the same challenges ahead

Haugen said he was "humbled" the voters chose him. He said his first time running for elected office was a "positive" experience, and now he's ready to get to work.

He, too, noted rising enrollment in the district and reduced revenues caused by COVID-19 as significant challenges ahead.

"Kind of a double whammy," Haugen said, adding that he wants to get "creative" with solutions.

Piehl is the chief college relations officer at Bismarck State College. She and her husband, Shadd, have three sons; one attends North Dakota State University, the other two are twins who will be freshmen at Mandan High School in the fall. Piehl also is on the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber/EDC board.

Piehl said she was "super happy" to remain a member of the school board. The internet was out at her rural Mandan home on election night, so she found out she won via a text from a friend while playing a board game with her family.

"I like doing this. It's rewarding to serve the community in this way because you get to see the best of what happens for kids," Piehl said.

She previously said that one of the most important issues going forward will be the need for new facilities at both the elementary and high school level.

