Mandan School Board members Marnie Piehl, Kama Hoovestol and Darren Haugen have been reelected.

The three incumbents faced no challengers in Tuesday's election. Thirty-four people voted.

School Board member Heidi Schuchard recently resigned due to a move out of the school district, but it was too late to put her seat on Tuesday's ballot. The board will appoint someone to serve in her place until the next election, in June 2024.

A committee of the school board will interview applicants this coming Monday at the Brave Center. The board plans to appoint someone the following Monday, the 26th, during its regular meeting.

The board has nine members elected to three-year terms. More information is at bit.ly/3ML5SKQ.