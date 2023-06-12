A Mandan School Board election is scheduled Tuesday, but there are no challengers.

Incumbents Marnie Piehl, Kama Hoovestol and Darren Haugen are the only names on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the board room at the Brave Center, 901 Division St. NW.

School Board member Heidi Schuchard recently resigned. It was too late to put her seat on Tuesday's ballot, so the board will appoint someone to serve in her place until the next election, in June 2024, according to Mandan Public Schools Superintendent Mike Bitz.

The School Board has nine members elected to three-year terms. More information is at bit.ly/3ML5SKQ.