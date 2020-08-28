Mandan reports 10 COVID-19 cases after first week of school

Mandan Public Schools has identified 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among student and staff as of Friday afternoon.
No schools have closed but some classrooms were shut down as a result, Superintendent Mike Bitz confirmed to the Tribune.
The cases weren't limited to one school, but not every one of the district's nine school buildings were affected.
Staff were affected, as well as "students of all ages," Bitz said.
He declined to get into further detail, citing privacy concerns. All of the affected families have been notified.
Mandan Public Schools is working with Custer Health to coordinate contact tracing. The district is tasked with performing contact tracing within the school setting.
A little more than a week has passed since Mandan schools opened to students on Aug. 20. The district is under a hybrid instructional model at the secondary level where only half the students attend school in person each day. The elementary level has full-time in-person learning.
Bitz indicated that it was easier to perform contact tracing among staff and older students, and that the different instructional models made a difference with positive cases.
"Our cases at the secondary level, where we've been able to spread out, haven't been as bad," Bitz said. In the elementary schools where kids have closer contact with their teachers, "it doesn't take long" before a classroom is closed due to COVID-19, he said.
Classrooms that are closed shift to full-time distance learning for the duration of the quarantine period.
Gov. Doug Burgum hosted a virtual town hall meeting last Saturday with school officials regarding how to deal with positive cases in schools, Bitz said.
State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler in a statement said her department understands the need to keep the public informed about the presence of COVID-19 in schools, but asked for patience while "we work toward the best options for disclosing meaningful information."
The state departments of Health, Public Instruction and Information Technology are developing a plan to provide statewide COVID-19 school data on a regular basis, Baesler said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
