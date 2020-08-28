Mandan reports 10 COVID-19 cases after first week of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan Public Schools has identified 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among student and staff as of Friday afternoon.

No schools have closed but some classrooms were shut down as a result, Superintendent Mike Bitz confirmed to the Tribune.

The cases weren't limited to one school, but not every one of the district's nine school buildings were affected.

Staff were affected, as well as "students of all ages," Bitz said.

He declined to get into further detail, citing privacy concerns. All of the affected families have been notified.

Mandan Public Schools is working with Custer Health to coordinate contact tracing. The district is tasked with performing contact tracing within the school setting.

A little more than a week has passed since Mandan schools opened to students on Aug. 20. The district is under a hybrid instructional model at the secondary level where only half the students attend school in person each day. The elementary level has full-time in-person learning.

Bitz indicated that it was easier to perform contact tracing among staff and older students, and that the different instructional models made a difference with positive cases.