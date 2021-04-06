Mandan Public Schools to use federal aid dollars for school construction costs

Mandan Public Schools will put millions of federal COVID-19 aid dollars toward the construction of two new schools should voters approve the buildings, officials announced Tuesday.

The district is holding an election April 13 on a proposed $84 million bond issue to build a new elementary school and high school. Most of the $11.4 million in relief money would be used to lower the property tax impact if voters approve the bond, according to a statement from the district.

"We are thrilled to get clarification that we can use these dollars for our new schools," Business Manager Ryan Lagasse said.

The bond would increase property taxes about $121 for every $100,000 of value. But with the federal aid, property tax would increase about $100 for every $100,000 of value, according to the district.

There will be four polling sites for the special election: Fort Lincoln Elementary School, Mandan Middle School, the Brave Center, and the Mandan Park District at 2600 46th Ave. SE.

Voters can download an absentee ballot application at http://bit.ly/3sSLE6l and return it one of several ways: Going to the voting drop box at the Braves Center, emailing Ryan.Lagasse@msd1.org, faxing to 701-751-6674 or mailing to: Mandan Public School District, Attn: Business Manager, 901 Division St. NW, Mandan ND 58554.

