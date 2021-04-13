Mandan Public Schools to build 2 new schools after voters approve bond

The high school's enrollment is expected to climb from almost 1,200 students to nearly 1,400 in four years. Elementary enrollment is on the rise as well. Red Trail Elementary has seen an almost 20% increase in students since it opened in 2014, according to district data. The school has had classrooms added on for extra space.

The current high school is in need of repairs and updates to address building code violations. Its boiler is at the end of its life, and replacing it would mean upgrading the electrical system. At that point, the district would have spent enough money to necessitate fixing the code violations. As building codes changed over time, the school was grandfathered in and did not have to fix the violations. Those repairs are estimated to cost about $20 million. Renovating the high school and expanding it to accommodate the projected growth would have cost about $62 million altogether.