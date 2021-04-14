Mandan Public Schools to begin designing new schools

Mandan Public Schools will move ahead with planning for two new schools following voters' approval Tuesday of a multimillion-dollar bond issue to pay for them.

Nearly 80% of voters approved an $84 million bond that will fund a new high school and another elementary school. There are currently six elementaries in the district.

Officials now will start the process of designing the schools with ICON Architectural Group, Superintendent Mike Bitz said Wednesday. The schools were not designed prior to the vote.

"We didn't want to design schools the community didn't want," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district also is in the process of selecting a site for the new high school, which Bitz said could be wrapped up in the next few weeks. The new elementary school will be in the Lakewood area.

The district is building the schools in response to projected growth. The school district has grown by 1,025 students since the 2007-08 school year, a 34% rise, and more than half of the increase has come since 2014. District data projects another 416 students in the next four years, and the high school's enrollment is expected to climb from almost 1,200 students to nearly 1,400 in that time frame.