Mandan Public Schools to begin designing new schools

Mandan Public Schools will move ahead with planning for two new schools following voters' approval Tuesday of a multimillion-dollar bond issue to pay for them.
Nearly 80% of voters approved an $84 million bond that will fund a new high school and another elementary school. There are currently six elementaries in the district.
Officials now will start the process of designing the schools with ICON Architectural Group, Superintendent Mike Bitz said Wednesday. The schools were not designed prior to the vote.
"We didn't want to design schools the community didn't want," he said.
The district also is in the process of selecting a site for the new high school, which Bitz said could be wrapped up in the next few weeks. The new elementary school will be in the Lakewood area.
The district is building the schools in response to projected growth. The school district has grown by 1,025 students since the 2007-08 school year, a 34% rise, and more than half of the increase has come since 2014. District data projects another 416 students in the next four years, and the high school's enrollment is expected to climb from almost 1,200 students to nearly 1,400 in that time frame.
The elementary school will be built to hold 300 students and the high school will be designed to hold 1,400; both will have the potential to expand. The district anticipates the elementary school opening in 2023 and the high school opening in 2024.
Bitz said he was "pleasantly surprised" by Tuesday's results. The bond needed 60% approval to pass. Bitz said he thought the bond would get at least 50% support but that "it would be close." Of the 3,300 people who voted, 78% favored the schools. There was no known organized opposition to the proposal.
The bond will increase property tax about $100 for every $100,000 in value. The district also plans to use $9.6 million in federal COVID-19 aid to build the schools.
