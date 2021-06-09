Mandan Public Schools pays $4.4 million for high school land

Mandan Public Schools spent $4.4 million to acquire land for a new high school, the district's leader says.

Superintendent Mike Bitz told the Tribune that the district plans to sell about 10 acres of extra land that came with the purchase to recoup part of the cost. He said Mandan Public Schools could earn a conservative estimate of about $2 million.

The property is between Eighth Avenue Northwest and state Highway 1806, between the Mandan Middle School and the Starion Sports Complex. The site consisting of nearly 50 acres was chosen for its size, reduced infrastructure costs and high accessibility. The property was bought from Mel Heck and Pat and Mike Wachter. The district announced the purchase Tuesday but did not say what the cost was.

The new school, targeted for completion in 2024, will address overcrowding and significant mechanical and structural issues at the current high school. The new facility will be built to accommodate approximately 1,400 students when it opens, with space reserved for expansion in the future.

Voters in April approved an $84 million bond to construct a new high school and elementary school. The elementary school will be in the Lakewood area and will be designed to hold 300 students. The district anticipates it opening in 2023.

