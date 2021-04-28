Mandan Public Schools lifting mask mandate

Mandan Public Schools administrators are lifting the district's COVID-19 mask mandate for students and staff, effective Monday.

The decision by the MPS Smart Restart Team was announced late Tuesday, a day after the Bismarck School Board decided to end that district's mask requirement effective this coming Tuesday.

Both school districts are still recommending masks, but not requiring them. Masks have been mandated in both cities' public schools since the beginning of the academic year last fall.

COVID-19 cases among students and staff have fallen in both districts. The state Health Department's school dashboard on Wednesday showed 32 active cases among Bismarck students and six active cases among Mandan students, out of a total enrollment of about 18,500. Neither district had an active case in a staff member. The two districts combine employ about 2,600 people.

As a comparison, during the height of the pandemic in North Dakota in mid-November, the two districts had a total of more than 250 active student cases and about 80 active staff cases. The districts have had a pandemic total of 1,601 student cases and 441 staff cases.