Mandan Public Schools implements mask-wearing policy

Mandan Public Schools is requiring anyone on school property to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
The school board approved the change to the district's fall reentry plan on an 8-0 vote late Thursday.
The decision was based on an increase in coronavirus cases in the Bismarck-Mandan area, which has developed into a hot spot in recent weeks. The 14-day rolling positivity rate for Morton County is now double the state average.
Superintendent Mike Bitz and Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada recommended the mask policy.
“Schools will take every opportunity to provide all students breaks throughout the school day to remove their masks," Bitz said. "Classrooms will continue to be encouraged to go outdoors to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and allow students to remove facial coverings.
"We know strong feelings exist about masks," he said. "However, due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 on our community, masks create a greater likelihood that our students will be able to return and remain in our classrooms with our amazing educators."
The mask policy applies to students K-12 and all adults on school property.
School boards are required to approve distance learning and health and safety plans for the upcoming school year, per coronavirus-related guidelines from the state. The Mandan School Board approved the reentry plan earlier this month and updated it earlier this week.
High school students and middle school students will begin the year alternating between in-person and online learning every other day. Elementary school students will attend school in-person every day. The school year in Mandan starts on Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!