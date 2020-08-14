Mandan Public Schools implements mask-wearing policy

"We know strong feelings exist about masks," he said. "However, due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 on our community, masks create a greater likelihood that our students will be able to return and remain in our classrooms with our amazing educators."

The mask policy applies to students K-12 and all adults on school property.

School boards are required to approve distance learning and health and safety plans for the upcoming school year, per coronavirus-related guidelines from the state. The Mandan School Board approved the reentry plan earlier this month and updated it earlier this week.