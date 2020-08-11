Mandan Public Schools changes reentry plan for middle schoolers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan Public Schools has made changes to its fall reentry plan after consulting with state and local health officials.

Middle school students had been scheduled to attend school in person every day. Instead, they will rotate through in-person and distance learning every other day, known as a hybrid A/B schedule. That method also in place for Mandan high schoolers.

The change is being made "as a result of the rise in (COVID-19) cases," the school district said in a statement.

Burleigh and Morton counties have developed into a coronavirus hot spot in recent weeks. The counties are averaging 40 new confirmed cases per day this month.

School boards are required to approve distance learning and health and safety plans for the upcoming school year, per coronavirus-related guidelines from the state. The Mandan School Board approved its plan earlier this month.

“There are many moving pieces to these plans, and we will need to adapt as the situation surrounding COVID-19 evolves, and we receive further guidance from N.D. Department of Health," Superintendent Mike Bitz said in the statement. "We appreciate our families' patience and understanding.”

The first day of school in Mandan is Aug. 20. All school staff will be required to wear face covering while on school property when physical distancing isn't possible. Masks are still "strongly encouraged" for students.

