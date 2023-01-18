 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mandan names principal for new elementary

  • 0
Pat Beckman.jpeg

Pat Beckman

 PROVIDED

Mandan Public Schools has named a principal for its new elementary school under construction.

Pat Beckman will head Lakewood Elementary, which is scheduled to open in August. He's worked for the school district for eight years, and has been principal at Fort Lincoln Elementary since 2017. He also worked at Custer Elementary. His replacement at Fort Lincoln will be named later.

Lakewood, at 2601 38th Ave. SE, will be the district’s seventh elementary school. It's expected to have about 300 students when it opens in the fall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces Biden will deliver State of the Union address next month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News