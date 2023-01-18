Mandan names principal for new elementary

Mandan Public Schools has named a principal for its new elementary school under construction.
Pat Beckman will head Lakewood Elementary, which is scheduled to open in August. He's worked for the school district for eight years, and has been principal at Fort Lincoln Elementary since 2017. He also worked at Custer Elementary. His replacement at Fort Lincoln will be named later.
Lakewood, at 2601 38th Ave. SE, will be the district’s seventh elementary school. It's expected to have about 300 students when it opens in the fall.