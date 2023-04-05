The Mandan Public School District has named Amanda Tomlinson as principal at Mandan Middle School.

Tomlinson has served as assistant principal at the school since 2018. She'll replace Ryan Leingang, who was recently named principal at Fort Lincoln Elementary.

Tomlinson previously was a middle school teacher for Bismarck Public Schools for 10 years. She holds a bachelor's degree in social science education from Dickinson State University and a master's in educational leadership from the University of North Dakota.