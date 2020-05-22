Mandan High School celebrates graduation with modified ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan High School's 211 graduates lined up and took a squirt of hand sanitizer from stations set up in the end zone at the Starion Sports Complex before walking in a socially-distanced processional to their seats on the football field, each 6 feet away from the next. School Board President Tim Rector, donning black rubber gloves, handed each graduate a diploma as they walked past him on stage without the customary handshake.

But besides those abnormalities, Mandan's class of 2020 graduation ceremony was as normal as one could hope for during a pandemic.

Each of Mandan's graduation speakers made reference to the COVID-19 pandemic that ended their final year in school prematurely.

"COVID-19 has stormed the world. It has stormed our world," said Valedictorian Kayla Wentz, before describing the different ways students had been affected by school closures caused by COVID-19.

"Because of COVID, we've had virtually no social interaction. I am pretty sure that by the third or fourth week (without school), even those who consider themselves to be introverts were desperate to be around people," Wentz said.