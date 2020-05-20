Mandan graduation set for Friday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan's graduation ceremony date has been finalized and will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Starion Sports Complex.

Administrators made the decision to move the ceremony from its originally scheduled time at 2 p.m. Sunday after consulting with the National Weather Service, which forecasts a chance of rain and thunderstorms this weekend in Mandan. Friday evening is expected to be partly cloudy, according to the forecast.

Graduation ceremonies for high schools in Bismarck are tentatively set for Sunday beginning at noon, but administrators will review the forecast again on Friday morning before finalizing the date and times. Contingency plans are place in case of bad weather.

