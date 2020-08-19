Mandan goes back to school Thursday

Mandan High School art teacher John Gieser brought a tape measure with him to school this week to make sure that the four-person pods of desks he set up were spaced 6 feet apart to limit possible spread of the coronavirus.
He said he's cutting it close on spacing, but with masks required and smaller class sizes due to hybrid scheduling, he'll make it work. After all, Gieser's art room is the second-largest classroom at Mandan High School.
Mandan Public Schools will begin its academic year on Thursday under a hybrid schedule for the middle school and high school, while elementary schools will have full in-person classes to start the year. Masks were recently required for students and staff at all grade levels, a shift from the district's initial plan to strongly encourage mask wearing.
Under the hybrid schedule, middle school and high school students are divided into groups that attend school in-person every other day. Students not physically in-school still will be expected to learn via distance learning on their school-issued devices.
Elementary students will come to school every day, but each classroom of 20-25 students will be kept together throughout the day to limit the number of close contacts among the entire student body.
"Custer Health said they were fine with us doing that as long as we required masks," Superintendent Mike Bitz said. "They're going to eat together, they're going to travel the hallways together."
If a positive case of COVID-19 were to be detected in an elementary school, the thought is that potential spread would be limited to one or two classrooms and not the whole school, Bitz said.
It's the same reason for hybrid scheduling at the middle school and high school: to more easily facilitate contact tracing when the disease is detected in schools.
"When we have a positive case, we have to determine who was within 6 feet of that positive case for 15 minutes, and it gets really hard when you have 1,300 bodies in a high school building. By cutting it in half, you just made it a little more manageable," Bitz said.
Dismissal schedules also have been staggered to limit the number of people in hallways.
Besides the changes to learning formats and daily scheduling, students likely will notice a number of physical alterations to the school buildings themselves.
Mandan's health and safety plan calls for the installation of plastic partitions is areas where social distancing is difficult, such as the school secretary's office. It also calls for modified classroom layouts, including spacing desks apart or facing them in the same direction, when feasible.
Gieser, the art teacher, said there's hand sanitizer "all over the place" at Mandan High School. He has faith that the administration will help keep everyone as safe as possible.
He said teachers are facing a "whole gamut of emotions," including a little fear, as they prepare for Thursday. While he was somewhat overwhelmed to be back in school on Monday, the feeling has turned into anticipation as he prepares to have his students back.
"It's easy to be negative, but I’m choosing not to go to that route," Gieser said. "We are elated to be back with our kids."
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!