Mandan goes back to school Thursday

If a positive case of COVID-19 were to be detected in an elementary school, the thought is that potential spread would be limited to one or two classrooms and not the whole school, Bitz said.

It's the same reason for hybrid scheduling at the middle school and high school: to more easily facilitate contact tracing when the disease is detected in schools.

"When we have a positive case, we have to determine who was within 6 feet of that positive case for 15 minutes, and it gets really hard when you have 1,300 bodies in a high school building. By cutting it in half, you just made it a little more manageable," Bitz said.

Dismissal schedules also have been staggered to limit the number of people in hallways.

Besides the changes to learning formats and daily scheduling, students likely will notice a number of physical alterations to the school buildings themselves.

Mandan's health and safety plan calls for the installation of plastic partitions is areas where social distancing is difficult, such as the school secretary's office. It also calls for modified classroom layouts, including spacing desks apart or facing them in the same direction, when feasible.