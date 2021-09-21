 Skip to main content
Mandan elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
Flight test (copy)

First graders at Roosevelt Elementary in Mandan launch and watch as their egg parachutes float in the still air outside the school in April. The school has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021.

 Tom Stromme

Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan is one of three schools in North Dakota recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona bestowed the honor on 325 schools nationally. The other two in North Dakota were Valley-Edinburg Elementary in Crystal and Wyndmere Public School, both in the east.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said in a statement.

Roosevelt Elementary has about 300 students and 50 staff members.

