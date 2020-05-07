Mandan announces graduation plans; Bismarck might soon follow

Mandan Public Schools on Thursday announced it will continue with plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for this year's senior class at the Starion Sports Complex during the weekend of May 22-24, but with some restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bismarck School Board was expected to make a decision on its graduation ceremony as early as Thursday evening.
In Mandan, there will be a limit of four guests per graduate, and the ceremony will be modified to limit direct person-to-person contact.
“It’d be nice if we were able to do it, you know, with no restrictions, but that’s not the world we live in. That’s not going to happen,” Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz said.
The news comes after Gov. Doug Burgum amended his executive order closing school facilities to allow for high school graduation ceremonies to be held on school property, with limitations.
The state issued guidance on Wednesday that local school boards and administrators can use when deciding whether to hold a ceremony, and if so, how. There are guidelines for several options: a virtual or livestream ceremony, a drive-in event, a parade, multiple ceremonies with small portions of classes, a ceremony at a large outdoor field, and a ceremony at a large auditorium or other venue.
Officials intend to hold Mandan's graduation ceremony at the originally scheduled time of 2 p.m. on May 24. In case of bad weather, they could move the ceremony to 11 a.m. on May 23 or 6:30 p.m. on May 22. A final decision on the date and time will be made the week of ceremony.
The district is working on provisions to livestream and record the event for those who can't attend. It also will provide photographers free of charge to take pictures of graduates as they receive their diplomas.
Prior to Burgum's Wednesday announcement, Bitz said Mandan would try to adhere to the will of students and parents to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.
“We did survey our seniors and their parents about alternatives -- everything from a drive-in, to a virtual graduation, to coming back later this summer -- and our parents and seniors were very clear: 82% of them want to get together and have graduation. And if we can’t do it on the 24th, they want to come back at a date later this summer," Bitz said on Tuesday.
The Bismarck School Board at a special meeting on Monday directed school administrators to research possible graduation ceremony formats, including a drive-in option and in-person options. The board scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday to review the options and take possible action.
