Mandan announces graduation plans; Bismarck might soon follow

Mandan Public Schools on Thursday announced it will continue with plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for this year's senior class at the Starion Sports Complex during the weekend of May 22-24, but with some restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bismarck School Board was expected to make a decision on its graduation ceremony as early as Thursday evening.

In Mandan, there will be a limit of four guests per graduate, and the ceremony will be modified to limit direct person-to-person contact.

“It’d be nice if we were able to do it, you know, with no restrictions, but that’s not the world we live in. That’s not going to happen,” Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz said.

The news comes after Gov. Doug Burgum amended his executive order closing school facilities to allow for high school graduation ceremonies to be held on school property, with limitations.

The state issued guidance on Wednesday that local school boards and administrators can use when deciding whether to hold a ceremony, and if so, how. There are guidelines for several options: a virtual or livestream ceremony, a drive-in event, a parade, multiple ceremonies with small portions of classes, a ceremony at a large outdoor field, and a ceremony at a large auditorium or other venue.