Longtime industry executive named new president of NDSCS

A former longtime businessman and entrepreneur in the manufacturing and power distribution industries has been chosen as the next leader of the North Dakota State College of Science.

The State Board of Higher Education on Thursday selected Rod Flanigan as the 10th president of the two-year Wahpeton school that had a fall 2021 enrollment of 2,802 students.

Flanigan worked in private industry for more than a quarter century before moving into higher education. He was a professor at the University of Nebraska-Kearney before becoming the dean of business and technology at Cochise College in Arizona.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University, a master's from the University of Utah and a doctorate from Utah State.

"I feel strongly about the community college mission," he said during his interview for the NDSCS presidency. "We help students achieve their dreams; this is what we do for people.”

Twenty-one candidates were initially reviewed, with four moving on as finalists after in-person interviews. Flanigan will assume office no later than July 1. His three-year contract has a base salary of $210,000 for the first year, with the amount for successive years to be set by the Board of Higher Education. He's getting another $20,000 in moving expenses.

Former President John Richman retired last year after about 15 years at the helm.

A critical state audit in 2019 concluded that there were conflicts of interest in the college's hiring of a firm to promote a proposed career workforce academy. There also were questions about whether the school withheld records from state auditors. Richman disputed those claims. Prosecutors did not pursue any charges.

