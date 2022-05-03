Local officials apply for spots on state education boards

Seven Bismarck-Mandan residents have applied for positions on two state education boards.

The Board of Higher Education and the Board of Public School Education each has two pending vacancies, with terms beginning July 1, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. She is chair of a nominating committee that screens candidates for the Higher Ed board, and is the executive secretary of the Public School board.

The Higher Ed board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities that make up the North Dakota University System. The Public School board supervises career and technical education programs and oversees the identification of skills that students should learn during their K-12 education.

Eleven people have applied for the Higher Ed board. Local applicants are:

Sabina Gasper, Bismarck, director of health economics and outcomes research, Alkermes Inc.

Robbie Lauf, Bismarck, programming and partnership director, Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

Stan Schauer, Bismarck, assessment director, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Jennifer Withers, Bismarck, program administrator, Department of Public Instruction.

Eight people have applied for the Public School board. Local applicants are:

Jeff Fastnacht, Mandan, assistant superintendent, Mandan Public Schools.

Lori Furaus, Mandan, Mandan School Board.

Mike McHugh, Mandan, education coordinator, North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

The governor appoints most members of the two boards.

