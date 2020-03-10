Lobbyist announces bid for Bismarck School Board

Lobbyist and school safety advocate Donnell Preskey Hushka has announced a bid for the Bismarck School Board.

Preskey Hushka is a government affairs specialist for the North Dakota Association of Counties and executive director for the North Dakota Sheriffs & Deputies Association as well as the County Auditors & Treasurers Association.

She is a member of the North Dakota School Safety Partners, a student safety program. She has been involved in writing the rules for the armed first responder program, launching a statewide school safety tip line and assessing the statewide law enforcement presence in schools. She also coordinated an election outreach project with fourth graders to create an “I Voted” sticker for use in upcoming elections.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Preskey Hushka and her husband, Travis, have a daughter that attends Sunrise Elementary.

"As a parent, I care deeply about my child’s education," she said in a statement Tuesday. "The opportunity to be involved in decisions that help guide all our children’s education would be an honor."