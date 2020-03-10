Lobbyist announces bid for Bismarck School Board

Lobbyist and school safety advocate Donnell Preskey Hushka has announced a bid for the Bismarck School Board.
Preskey Hushka is a government affairs specialist for the North Dakota Association of Counties and executive director for the North Dakota Sheriffs & Deputies Association as well as the County Auditors & Treasurers Association.
She is a member of the North Dakota School Safety Partners, a student safety program. She has been involved in writing the rules for the armed first responder program, launching a statewide school safety tip line and assessing the statewide law enforcement presence in schools. She also coordinated an election outreach project with fourth graders to create an “I Voted” sticker for use in upcoming elections.
Preskey Hushka and her husband, Travis, have a daughter that attends Sunrise Elementary.
"As a parent, I care deeply about my child’s education," she said in a statement Tuesday. "The opportunity to be involved in decisions that help guide all our children’s education would be an honor."
Two seats on the five-member school board are up for the taking in June. Incumbents Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff are not seeking reelection. Dan Eastgate, area director of Bismarck-Mandan Young Life and Realtor at Venture Real Estate, earlier announced a bid.
The deadline for potential candidates to file is 4 p.m. on April 6. The election is June 9.
Bismarck School Board members are paid $9,000 per year.