Lee seeks reelection to Bismarck School Board

Incumbent Jon Lee is running for a second term on the Bismarck Public School Board, he announced Thursday.

Lee was first elected in 2018 and currently serves as board president.

"I feel the experience I've gained on the board is invaluable to creating continuity in our district and moving us forward in the right direction," he said. "I truly enjoy the work I've done thus far, and I look forward to continuing to serve in a capacity that makes a positive difference in the lives of our Bismarck students."

Lee cited as board successes smaller class sizes, support for career and technical education, and a partnership with Bismarck State College to offer dual credit to students.

Lee is the owner of Bread Poets, a local bakery. He and his wife, Juanita, have three children, two of whom are enrolled in the district.

Lee is the second person to announce his candidacy for the board. Businessman Nick Thueson also launched a campaign this week. Three positions on the school board are up for election June 14. Board members serve four-year terms.

