Learning grant program accepting applications

Applications will soon be accepted for 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants for the 2022-23 school year.

The centers provide opportunities for learning outside of regular school hours. Grants of more than $50,000 annually for three years may be available, depending on federal funding. The grants may be used to establish new centers or expand existing ones.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction beginning Tuesday will begin accepting grant applications from school districts, regional education associations, consortiums, nonprofits, city or county government agencies, faith-based organizations, colleges and universities, and for-profit corporations.

An application form and instructions will be posted on the agency’s WebGrants site, at https://nddpi.grants.nd.gov/index.do. The deadline for applications is 3 p.m. Central time Wednesday, May 25. Questions can be directed to Arlene Wolf at 701-328-2295 or dpischoolapproval@nd.gov.

