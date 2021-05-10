League of Women Voters to host Mandan school board candidate forum

The League of Women Voters will host a forum for the six Mandan school board candidates this week.

Two at-large positions and one rural at-large position are open on the nine-member board this year. Board members serve three-year terms and receive a salary of $4,000 per year. The election is June 8 at the Brave Center. Absentee ballot applications are available.

The forum will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Mandan City Hall and will be broadcast on Dakota Media Access Government Access Channel 2 or 602.

Viewers can submit questions online or in person.

Incumbents Rick Horn, Caroline Kozojed and Sheldon Wolf are seeking reelection to the board. Wolf is the sole candidate running for the rural member spot.

Horn and Kozojed are being challenged by Ellie Shockley, Tom Peters and Stacey Bendish.

