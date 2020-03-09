Kidder County is state's first "Vision Zero School"

Kidder County is North Dakota's first "Vision Zero School," the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.

A Vision Zero School gives students the opportunity to be traffic safety advocates by appearing in banners, public service announcements and videos to share motor vehicle safety messages in their school and community.

“The message of traffic safety can be so powerful when it’s delivered to teens peer-to-peer,” state Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon said.

It's not uncommon for Kidder County students to drive 20-30 miles to school each day, according to Student Council Adviser Jennifer Kallenbach.

"We’re a small-knit community and we want to keep people safe," she said. "Our kids think they can make a positive impact on current drivers and our younger students.”

Vision Zero Schools receive promotional materials featuring student leaders and will be featured on Vision Zero’s website and social media channels. Kidder County has put a focus on distracted driving.

“The last place you want to see a phone is in a driver’s hand on the road," Senior Teanna Binder said.

Schools interested in participating in the Vision Zero School program can contact the the transportation department's safety public information program manager at 701-328-2598. More about the state's Vision Zero strategy can be found at VisionZero.ND.gov.