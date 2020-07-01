Khan Academy founder to speak at Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Khan Academy founder Sal Khan will be a featured speaker at the 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.

The summit will take place July 21 in a virtual format.

Khan will join the summit to share his message about empowering students through personalized experiences in which each individual masters knowledge and skills in preparation for a global world.

Khan Academy's free online learning platform has more than 106 million registered users from all over the world and has been localized into more than 40 languages.