Khan Academy founder to speak at Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education

Khan Academy founder Sal Khan will be a featured speaker at the 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday.
The summit will take place July 21 in a virtual format.
Khan will join the summit to share his message about empowering students through personalized experiences in which each individual masters knowledge and skills in preparation for a global world.
Khan Academy's free online learning platform has more than 106 million registered users from all over the world and has been localized into more than 40 languages.
The summit is open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local and national leaders, participate in locally led sessions about best practices and innovation in the classroom, and engage in the conversation surrounding a safe restart to school this coming fall. For more information and to register, visit https://2020innovativeeducationsummit.eventbrite.com.
