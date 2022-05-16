K-12 math, English standards being updated

North Dakota educators will begin drafting new learning standards for K-12 math and English this summer.

Educators who want to be part of the process can find an application at https://www.nd.gov/dpi/districtsschools/k-12-education-content-standards. They must be emailed to dpiacademicsupp@nd.gov by May 31.

North Dakota schools use the standards to shape their curricula. The standards were last updated in 2017. They're typically reviewed every five to seven years, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

A separate educator committee is updating North Dakota’s library and technology standards and soliciting public comments about them. They were last revised in 2012. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Ldi2cD.

