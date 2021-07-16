K-12 leaders see tools for new North Dakota Native American studies requirement

Before the bill, Native American studies were happening in many but not all North Dakota schools, Baesler said. Its passage has brought awareness to resources available for teachers, such as the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the state Department of Public Instruction, she said.

But the scope of the curriculum is left up to teachers, according to Baesler.

"We hope that's it's integrated into the lessons that they're already doing, into the subjects that they're already teaching," she said.

Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, a citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, said the bill is "a vehicle for pushing the needle forward towards progress and engaging students, staff, faculty, communities."

She recalled being asked to speak about her tribal nation to her high school U.S. history class, and being nervous in giving the presentation to her peers.

"It was a good experience. My classmates were very receptive," Buffalo said. She was asked to give presentations in other schools in other towns.

Essential Understandings Project Co-Director Scott Simpson said he's glad for the bill, which he hopes "doesn't become a checkbox."