Jamestown team wins LifeSmarts state championship

Jamestown High School Team No. 1 won the LifeSmarts state championship and will represent North Dakota in the national competition in Washington, D.C., in April.

LifeSmarts tests students on their general knowledge in the area of personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. Fourteen teams of students from 10 North Dakota high schools competed in the state finals Wednesday at the Capitol in Bismarck.