Finalists for Bismarck Public Schools superintendent will begin the interview process this week.

Focus groups composed of community members, government officials, school administrators, parents, teachers, students and support staff will interview Brandt Dick on Wednesday morning in Board Room 1 of the Hughes Education Center, 806 N. Washington St. The School Board will convene at 5:30 p.m. that day for dinner with Dick and a 90-minute interview beginning at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Career Academy, at 1221 College Drive. Both sessions are open to the public.

Finalist Jeff Fastnacht will interview at the same times and places on Thursday. Next Wednesday (Feb. 15), Shawn Oban will interview, and next Thursday (Feb. 16) it will be Tyler Hanson's turn.

Dick is chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and Burleigh County superintendent of schools. Fastnacht is assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools. Oban is principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck. Hanson is superintendent in Edgeley.

Whoever is chosen will succeed Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, who announced last fall that he will retire effective at the end of this June, after more than 30 years with the district. It's the largest school district in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.