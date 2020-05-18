Interpreters launch videos to teach sign language basics following virus spotlight

“I was getting a lot of attention because of it, and I really didn’t want the attention for myself,” she said. “I thought, what would be a good way to use this attention to promote inclusion in our classrooms and in our communities?”

She hopes the videos can serve as useful activities for children stuck at home. They could also be used in schools when in-person classes resume. Adults, especially those who know or work with a deaf person, can learn from them too, she said.

Future topics include numbers, colors and simple phrases such as, “Hi. How are you?”

Solberg Herbel has filmed five videos so far with the help of fellow outreach interpreter Renae Bitner, who has worked at several of the governor’s press briefings as well. Those videos will be released in the coming weeks, and they plan to work on more down the road.

“Going forward, we want to include members of the deaf community to showcase their skills because they are the true masters of ASL,” Solberg Herbel said, using the acronym for American Sign Language.

A recent statewide count estimates that 120 people across North Dakota use ASL as their first language, Bitner said.